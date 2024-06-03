The Canadian market experienced a significant downturn on Monday afternoon, predominantly influenced by a sharp decline in energy stocks due to persistently weak oil prices. Several stocks in the healthcare and industrials sectors also saw considerable losses.Investor sentiment remains cautious as the market anticipates the Bank of Canada’s monetary policy announcement scheduled for Wednesday. Additionally, the European Central Bank is expected to announce a quarter-percentage point interest rate cut on Thursday.The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell by 179.91 points, or 0.81%, to 22,089.21.The Energy Capped Index saw a substantial decline of 4.28%. Notable losses were observed in Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), down 7.7%, as well as in Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE.TO), Veren Inc (VRN.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), and Paramount Resources (POU.TO), which decreased between 4% and 6.5%.In the healthcare sector, Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) dropped by 4.3% and 2.1%, respectively.Industrial stocks also faced pressure, with Badger Infrastructure Solutions (BDGI.TO) down 3.1%. Additional declines were seen in Cargojet (CJT.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (WTE.TO), Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO), Waste Connections (WCN.TO), Mullen Group (MTN.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), and SNC-Lavalin Group (ATRL.TO), which dropped between 1.3% and 2%.Conversely, GFL Environmental (GFL.TO) surged by 11.8%, and Cogeco Inc (CGO.TO) rallied approximately 7.5%. Other notable gains included BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), and FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), rising between 2% and 3.4%.Colliers International Inc (CIGI.TO) announced a definitive agreement to acquire Englobe Corporation, a Canadian multi-discipline engineering, environmental, and inspection services firm. Under the agreement, Colliers will acquire a substantial controlling interest for approximately USD 475 million in cash. Following the announcement, Colliers’ stock rose by about 0.3%.On the economic front, the S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI edged down to 49.3 in May 2024 from 49.4 in April, marking the thirteenth consecutive month of contraction in Canadian factory activity.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com