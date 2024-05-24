The Canadian market is experiencing a robust rally this Friday afternoon, poised to close on a high note as stocks across various sectors rebound from recent declines.Sectors showing significant support include energy, financials, technology, materials, and consumer staples.The S&P/TSX Composite Index has risen by 110.36 points, or 0.5%, to 22,311.15.Among the notable gainers, Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) is up 5.3%, while Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) and Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) have increased by 4.3% and 4.1%, respectively.Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Stantec (STN.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), and Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) have registered gains between 1.5% and 2.3%.In contrast, Dayforce (DAY.TO) has plummeted by over 8%, and Filo Corp (FIL.TO) is down 2.5%. Other notable decliners include Calian Group (CGY.TO), Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), and BCE Inc (BCE.TO).On the economic front, Statistics Canada reported a 0.2% decrease in retail sales for March compared to the previous month. However, annual retail sales for March rose by 1.9%, an improvement from the revised 1% increase recorded in the previous month.Additionally, Statistics Canada’s data revealed that manufacturing sales in Canada increased by 1.2% in April, rebounding from a -2.1% decline in March 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com