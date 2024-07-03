The Canadian stock market appears poised for a positive trend on Wednesday.Gold futures are on the rise, while crude oil and Brent futures are anticipated to see slight price increases.The S&P/TSX Composite Index concluded Tuesday at 21,953.80, marking an increase of 8.92 points or 0.36%.Canada’s trade deficit expanded to C$1.9 billion in May.In corporate news, Quest Diagnostics (DGX) announced on Wednesday a definitive agreement to acquire LifeLabs, a major provider of community laboratory tests serving millions of Canadians, from OMERS for approximately C$1.35 billion, including net debt. LifeLabs will maintain its brand, Canadian headquarters, and management team after the acquisition is finalized.Across Europe, shares are mostly trading higher. The CAC 40 in France is up by 102.08 points or 1.35%. Germany’s DAX is adding 180.08 points or 0.99%, while the FTSE 100 in England has increased by 38.92 points or 0.48%. The Swiss Market Index is also up by 23.56 points or 0.20%.The Euro Stoxx 50, which represents the top supersector leaders in the Eurozone, has risen by 1.21%.Early indications from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in the negative territory. The major U.S. averages finished higher on Tuesday. The Dow gained 162.33 points or 0.41% to close at 39,331.85. The S&P 500 settled at 5,509.01, up by 33.92 points or 0.62%, while the Nasdaq advanced 149.46 points or 0.84% to reach 18,028.76.Economically, the ADP Employment Report for June showed an increase of 150,000 jobs, compared to the consensus of 161,000 jobs. The prior month recorded 152,000 jobs.The International Trade in Goods and Services deficit is expected to be $76 billion for May, while the previous month recorded a deficit of $74.6 billion.The U.S. Labor Department reported that Jobless Claims rose to 238,000, surpassing the consensus of 233,000. The previous week also recorded 233,000 claims.The PMI Composite Final for June will be published at 9:45 AM ET. In May, the composite index was 54.6. The consensus for the services index is 55.1, up from 54.8 in the prior month.Factory Orders for May will be released at 10:00 AM ET, with a consensus forecast of a 0.2% increase, compared to a 0.7% rise in April.The ISM Services Index for June is scheduled for release at 10:00 AM ET. The consensus expectation is 53.0, down from 53.8 in May.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com