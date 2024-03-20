On Wednesday, the Canadian market experienced a small uptick, supported by increases in consumer discretionary, utilities, and technology sectors. However, the mood remained cautious as the focus was geared towards the Federal Reserve’s announcement on monetary policy.Experts widely expected the Fed to maintain the current interest rates. The primary anticipation was on the implications of the accompanying statement and financial forecasts, which could provide insight into potential changes to these rates.As a result, the S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 87.45 points or 0.4%, standing at 21,948.03.Top performers included Canopy Growth Corporation, which saw a substantial increase of 15.3%. The company’s shares were traded in high volumes, reaching almost 2.8 million during this session alone.Other high performers included Aurora Cannabis, Bitfarms, and BlackBerry, with gains of 5.5%, 4.3%, and 2.7% respectively. Tilray Brands and the National Bank of Canada, with respective increases of 1.2% and 0.75%, were also significantly traded stocks.Other notable gainers include Aritzia Inc, Gildan Activewear, Badger Infrastructure, along with Bombardier Inc, West Fraser Timber, Magna International, Canadian Tire Corporation, Shopify Inc, Kinaxis Inc, the Canadian National Railway, and the Descartes Systems Group, with rises ranging from 1% to 2.3%.Not all companies experienced gains, with Boyd Group Services falling by more than 5%. The company reported that its adjusted net earnings in 2023 increased by 111.7% to $89.7 million, compared to $42.4 million adjusted net earnings in 2022.Declines were also seen in First Quantum Minerals, AutoCanada, and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, falling by 3.2%, 2%, and 1.1% respectively.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com