**Canadian Stocks Edge Higher Amid Cautious Market Sentiment**Canadian equities saw a modest uptick on Thursday morning, driven by gains in the energy, real estate, materials, and technology sectors. Market sentiment remains cautious ahead of the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data release scheduled for Friday.As of approximately half an hour before noon, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index has risen by 75.57 points, or 0.35%, to 21,869.47.On the economic news front, Statistics Canada reported a 3.7% year-over-year increase in average weekly earnings for non-farm payroll employees in April, a slight deceleration from the 4.2% growth seen in the previous month.The Energy Capped Index has gained nearly 1%, with Kelt Exploration leading the charge with a 2.3% rise. Other notable gainers include Athabasca Oil Corp (+2%), Baytex Energy (+1.4%), Headwater Exploration (+1.3%), Precision Drilling Corporation (+1.7%), Imperial Oil (+1.6%), Pason Systems (+1.5%), and Canadian Natural Resources (+1.4%).In the real estate sector, stocks such as CDN Apartment (+1.5%), Altus Group (+1.6%), Colliers International (+1.8%), Smartcentres Real Estate (+1.2%), and Killam Apartments (+1.1%) have all shown positive movement.Materials stocks are also performing well, with Novagold surging nearly 8%. Kinross Gold (+3.2%), New Gold (+3%), Osisko Mining (+2.5%), Torex Gold Resources (+3.6%), and Lundin Gold (+2%) are other notable gainers in this sector.In the technology realm, BlackBerry stands out with a significant gain of 15%, following stronger-than-expected quarterly results. The company reported an adjusted net loss of 3 cents per share for the quarter ending May 31, beating analysts’ average estimate of a 4-cent loss. Despite this, BlackBerry’s expected second-quarter revenue range of $136 million to $144 million has its midpoint below analysts’ estimate of $142.4 million.Furthermore, Hut 8 Corp has risen more than 8%, while Dye & Durham and Tecsys Inc have gained 4.7% and 4%, respectively.Overall, the market exhibited a cautiously optimistic outlook as investors awaited pivotal economic data from the United States.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com