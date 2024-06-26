The Canadian stock market is experiencing a decline on Wednesday afternoon, primarily influenced by downturns in the communications, real estate, and financial sectors. Investors are eagerly awaiting significant U.S. economic data, including a report on personal consumption expenditures, to gauge future Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.Market sentiment appears to be weighed down by uncertainty regarding the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman has highlighted the potential risks of rising inflation and stressed the necessity of maintaining elevated borrowing costs “for some time.” Meanwhile, Governor Lisa Cook has indicated that the timing of any rate adjustments will depend on the evolution of economic data and its implications for the economic outlook and risk balance.The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which had earlier dropped to 21,680.82, is currently down 28.82 points or 0.12%, sitting at 21,759.66.Among individual stocks, Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO) is down by 2.5%. Goeasy (GSY.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), EQB Inc (EQB.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), and Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO) have also declined by between 1% and 1.6%.Shares of AGF Management Limited (AGF.B.TO) have dropped 6.5%, following the company’s report of an adjusted net income of $23.6 million for the second quarter ending May 31, 2024. This is down from $31.2 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.Conversely, First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) has surged by over 5.5%. Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) is up 5.3%, while Ero Copper (ERO.TO), Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO), ATS Corporation (ATS.TO), Stella-Jones (SJ.TO), and Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO) are seeing gains of between 2% and 4%.Additionally, Statistics Canada has reported a 0.9% month-over-month decline in wholesale sales in May, which contrasts with a 2.4% increase recorded in April.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com