The Canadian market is experiencing significant growth on Wednesday, owing to substantial increases in the materials and energy sectors that can be attributed to an uptick in commodity prices.Several stocks from diverse sectors such as technology, healthcare, and consumer discretionary and staples, are exhibiting positive growth. The market tracker index, S&P/TSX Composite Index, has climbed 147.25 points, or 0.63%, landing at 21,978.27 by midday.The Materials Capped Index, another key market indicator, has risen by 2.7%. Major climbs are noted in First Quantum Minerals' shares, which have jumped over 9%. Significant 6-8% gains have also been recorded by other notable industry players including Lundin Mining Corp, Capstone Mining, Ero Copper, Hudbay Minerals, Teck Resources, Osisko Mining, and Silvercrest Metals. Equinox Gold Corp, Ivanhoe Mines, Torex Gold Resources, and New Gold Inc, are also trending upward.Reflecting the positive trend, the Energy Capped Index has increased by 1.53%. Tamarack Valley Energy's shares have surged by 3.5%. Other energy corporations like MEG Energy, Cenovus Energy, International Petroleum Corp, Kelt Exploration, Vermilion Energy, Nuvista Energy, Arc Resources, Baytex Energy, Athabasca Oil Corp, and Precision Drilling Corp, have advanced by 2-3%.Tech corporation stocks such as Hut 8 Corp, up by 6.3%, and Copperleaf Technologies, up by 4.5%, are leading the technology sector's advancements. Other tech stocks, like Converge Technology Solutions, Shopify Inc, Bitfarms, and BlackBerry, are gaining 2-3.5%.Consumer discretionary stocks like the Mty Food Group and Gildan Activewear, along with consumer staples shares of Maple Leaf Foods and Primo Water Corp, are registering a healthy growth of 1.5-2%.