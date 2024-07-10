The Canadian market remains firmly in positive territory as of Wednesday noon, buoyed by robust performances in materials and energy stocks due to strong commodity prices.Noteworthy gains are also observed in sectors such as consumer staples, industrials, utilities, and consumer discretionary.The optimism surrounding a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September is bolstering market sentiment.As of a quarter past noon, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index has risen by 237.41 points, or 1.08%, positioning it at 22,279.91.The Materials Capped Index is seeing a 2.3% uptick with notable performers including New Gold Inc (NGD.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Fortuna Silver Corp (FVI.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), and Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), which are experiencing gains between 5% and 6.5%.Additional significant advancements are observed in Aya Gold & Silver (AYA.TO), SSR Mining (SSRM.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), and Methanex Corp (MX.TO), appreciating between 3% and 4.7%.The Energy Capped Index increases by 1.3%, with Ces Energy Solutions (CEU.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), International Petroleum Corp (IPCO.TO), Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Nuvista Energy (NVA.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Veren (VRN.TO), and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) reporting gains of 1.5% to 4%.Industrials, including Brookfield Business Partners (BBU.UN.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Tfi International (TFII.TO), Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO), Finning International (FTT.TO), Cae Inc (CAE.TO), and Westshore Terminals (WTE.TO), are climbing by 1.5% to 4%.In the consumer discretionary sector, stocks such as Brp Inc (DOO.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), and Magna International (MG.TO) are performing strongly. Similarly, the consumer staples sector is seeing significant gains with Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO), Primo Water Corp (PRMW.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), The North West Company (NWC.TO), and Loblaw (L.TO).Utilities are also trending upwards, with Brookfield Infra Partners (BIP.UN.TO) advancing nearly 3%, while Canadian Utilities (CU.TO), Hydro One (H.TO), and Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) gain 1% to 1.5%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com