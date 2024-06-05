At midday on Wednesday, the Canadian market is demonstrating strong performance, buoyed by the Bank of Canada’s decision to lower the interest rate by 25 basis points.Highlighted sectors leading the gains include technology, materials, real estate, utilities, and industrials. Additionally, several stocks within the energy and consumer sectors have experienced notable increases.The S&P/TSX Composite Index has risen by 133.62 points, or 0.6%, reaching 22,111.79 shortly after noon.The Bank of Canada reduced its interest rate by 25 basis points, attributing the move to consistent indications that core inflation is decelerating. The central bank’s target for the overnight rate is now set at 4.75%, with the bank rate and deposit rate both at 5% and 4.75%, respectively.In its statement, the central bank mentioned that its preferred core inflation measures have moderated, and three-month measures indicate continued downward momentum.Nevertheless, the bank pointed out that inflation risks persist and emphasized that its Governing Council is vigilantly monitoring core inflation trends.The Governing Council remains keenly attentive to the equilibrium between demand and supply in the economy, inflation expectations, wage growth, and corporate pricing practices, as noted by the bank.Among individual stocks, GFL Environmental Inc (GFL.TO) has surged more than 3.5%. Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), and Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) show gains ranging from 2.6% to 3.3%.Stantec (STN.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), CGI Inc (GIB.A.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO), Goeasy (GSY.TO), Waste Connections (WCN.TO), and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) have increased between 1.3% and 2%.Conversely, Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO) is down by more than 13%. Great-West Lifeco (GWO.TO) has declined by 3.4%, while Nutrien (NTR.TO), Tecsys (TCS.TO), Methanex Corporation (MX.TO), and iA Financial Corporation (IAG.TO) have also registered significant decreases.Banking stocks, including Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), are under pressure following the Bank of Canada’s rate reduction.On the economic data front, the S&P Global Canada Composite PMI climbed to 50.6 in May from 49.3 in the previous month, indicating the first expansion in the Canadian private sector in a year.The S&P Global Canada Services PMI for May was reported at 51.1, up from April’s 49.3, marking the first activity increase in a year and the highest level since April 2023.However, productivity in Canada fell to 99.96 points in the first quarter of 2024 from 100.23 points in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to Statistics Canada.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com