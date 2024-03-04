Canadian stock performance is currently varied, as investors cautiously anticipate several significant economic indicators and the Bank of Canada’s upcoming interest rate announcement.The Materials sector is showing positive trends, while Healthcare, Communications, and Energy stocks are underperforming. The principal S&P/TSX Composite Index has recently increased by 11.98 points, or 0.06%, reaching 21,564.33 points.SNC-Lavalin Group Inc’s shares have seen a significant rise of roughly 5%. This surge is in response to the company being chosen to offer universal engineering services to the Georgia Department of Transportation.Celestica Inc, Kinaxis Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines, Newmont Corporation, Descartes Systems Group, and EQB Inc have all experienced increases between 2 to 4.5%.Shares from Franco-Nevada Corporation, Fairfax Financial Holdings, WSP Global Inc, Firstservice Corporation, and Canadian Tire Corporation have grown by 0.8 to 1.5%.Contrastingly, TECSYS Inc has seen a decline of near 5%. Other companies such as Molson Coors Canada Inc, BRP Inc, Linamar Corporation, Cargojet, Nutrien, Dollarama, Canadian Natural Resources, ONEX Corporation, and Loblaw Companies have experienced a fall ranging from 1 to 2.5%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com