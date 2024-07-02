On Tuesday afternoon, the Canadian market remains relatively stable as investors anticipate crucial economic data and avoid making major moves.The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index has edged up by 8.95 points, or 0.04%, to reach 21,884.74.Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO) has gained 4.5%, followed by a 3.2% increase in Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) and a 2.75% rise in Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO).Other top performers include Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), CGI Inc (GIB.A.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), and Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO), with gains ranging from 1.2% to 2.2%.On the downside, Aecon Group Inc (ARE.TO) has plummeted nearly 16% following a downgrade by BMO Capital Markets, citing concerns over a “cash flow drag” expected to persist into the next year.Other notable decliners include BCE Inc (BCE.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO), Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), and CCL Industries (CCL.B.TO), all down between 1.7% and 3.3%.In economic news, the S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI remained unchanged at 49.3 in June 2024 compared to May, marking the fourteenth consecutive month of contraction in factory activity.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com