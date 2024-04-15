In the most recent update on Canadian new motor vehicle sales, data released on April 15, 2024, indicates a significant surge in sales to 137.7K units. This marks a notable increase from the previous figure of 116.9K units. The comparison period, which is month-over-month, reveals a positive trend in the automotive market in Canada, showcasing a growth in consumer demand for new vehicles.The rise in new motor vehicle sales can indicate a strengthening economy as consumers feel more confident in making significant purchases. This increase is also a positive sign for the automotive industry, as manufacturers and dealers experience heightened interest from buyers. With this surge in sales, industry experts will be closely monitoring future data to assess the sustainability of this positive trend in the Canadian automotive market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com