The Canadian market is experiencing solid gains this Thursday morning, bolstered by slightly alleviated concerns over interest rates following data that indicated a slowdown in U.S. economic growth in Q1 and an uptick in jobless claims last week.Robust second-quarter earnings from Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) have sparked significant buying interest in the banking sector, further propelling the market.The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index recently rose by 177.81 points, or 0.81%, reaching 22,075.79.Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) has surged nearly 5%, reporting a net income of $4.0 billion for the quarter ending April 30, 2024, marking a $270 million or 7% increase from the previous year.Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) has also advanced 5% after disclosing an adjusted net income of $1.718 billion for Q2, up from $1.628 billion the prior year.EQB Inc. (EQB.TO) is soaring, up almost 8.5%, following its announcement post-market on Wednesday that its Q2 adjusted net income reached $111 million, a 2% rise quarter-over-quarter and an 8% increase year-on-year.Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) is gaining nearly 4%, as the company reported a Q4 net loss of C$92.3 million, or C$1.03 per share, a significant improvement from the C$640.1 million, or C$12.83 per share, loss in the same period last year.Utilities stocks are also on the rise: Innergex Renewable Energy (INE.TO) is up 6.5%, Boralex (BLX.TO) has increased by 4.75%, while Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP.UN.TO) and Brookfield Infra Partners (BIP.UN.TO) have gained 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively.The Canadian Federation of Independent Business reported that its business barometer, which measures 12-month forward expectations for business performance in Canada, rose to 56.4 in May, up from a revised 47.6 in April.Revised figures released by the Commerce Department on Thursday show that U.S. economic growth in Q1 2024 was slower than initially estimated. The GDP increased by 1.3% in Q1, down from the previously reported 1.6% growth.Additionally, first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits edged slightly higher in the week ending May 25th, according to a report from the Labor Department.