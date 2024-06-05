Canadian stocks experienced a robust performance on Wednesday following the Bank of Canada’s anticipated decision to lower interest rates.The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index regained ground after an initial rally and closed the day strongly in positive territory. The index rose by 166.84 points, or 0.8%, to 22,145.02.The rally on Bay Street was spurred by the Bank of Canada’s announcement to reduce interest rates by 25 basis points, citing ongoing signs that underlying inflation is diminishing.The Bank of Canada lowered its target for the overnight rate to 4.75%, with the bank rate set at 5.0% and the deposit rate at 4.75%.This decision, widely anticipated, came on the back of data that bolstered the central bank’s confidence in achieving its 2% inflation target.The bank’s accompanying statement highlighted that its preferred measures of core inflation have decelerated, and three-month measures indicate sustained downward momentum.However, the Bank of Canada cautioned that risks to the inflation outlook persist, mentioning that its Governing Council is vigilantly monitoring core inflation trends.Canadian stocks also received a boost from optimism regarding U.S. interest rates after ADP, a payroll processor, released a report showing a more substantial-than-expected slowdown in private sector job growth for May.With the tech-heavy Nasdaq reaching a record closing high, technology stocks exhibited significant strength, propelling the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index up by 1.8%.Gold stocks also performed well amid a rise in the price of the precious metal, reflected by the 1.7% gain in the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index.Furthermore, sectors such as real estate, healthcare, and consumer discretionary also displayed notable strength, advancing alongside most of the other major sectors.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com