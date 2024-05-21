Canadian stocks experienced mixed performances on Tuesday as investors absorbed data indicating a slowdown in the nation’s consumer price inflation, alongside considerations regarding the interest rate outlook.Energy and materials shares are gaining traction, whereas healthcare and communications sectors are underperforming.By early afternoon, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index had declined by 11.90 points, or 0.05%, settling at 22,453.47.Statistics Canada reported that the annual inflation rate decreased to 2.7% in April, down from 2.9% the previous month, marking the slowest consumer price growth since March 2021.The results align with the Bank of Canada’s projections that inflation will hover around 3% during the first half of the year before dropping below 2.5% in the second half, signaling that potential rate cuts are drawing nearer.On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.5% in April 2024, a slight deceleration from March’s 0.6% increase. The annual core inflation rate dropped to 1.6% in April, the lowest in three years, down from March’s 2%.In the energy sector, Africa Oil Corp (AOI.TO) and International Petroleum Corp (IPCO.TO) saw gains of 4.2% and 3.4%, respectively. Suncor Energy (SU.TO) increased nearly 3%, while shares of Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), and Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO) rose between 1.5% and 2%.Within the materials sector, First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) surged by 4.7%. Seabridge Gold (SEA.TO), Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Osisko Mining (OSK.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Lundin Gold (LUG.TO), Algoma Steel (ASTL.TO), and Centerra Gold Inc (CG.TO) posted gains ranging from 2.5% to 3.6%.Conversely, healthcare stocks Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) fell by 3% and 1.9%, respectively.In the communications sector, Quebecor Inc (QBR.TO) and Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) dropped by 1.4% and 1%, respectively, with BCE Inc (BCE.TO) also down by 0.5%. Additionally, Telus Corp (T.TO) declined almost 1% after announcing a $24 billion investment to enhance its network infrastructure and operations in Ontario over the next five years.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com