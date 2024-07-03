The Canadian market observed robust gains on Wednesday afternoon as stocks from various sectors surged on the back of sustained buying interest, fueled by optimism that the Federal Reserve might reduce interest rates in September.Material stocks led the charge, boosted by rising metal prices. Notable gains were also seen in the industrials, healthcare, utilities, and financial sectors.The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced by 261.05 points, or 1.2%, reaching 22,214.85.The Materials Capped Index posted a notable increase of 3.4%. Key performers included Lundin Mining (LUN.TO), Calibre Mining Corp (CXB.TO), SSR Mining Inc (SSRM.TO), New Gold (NGD.TO), First Majestic Silver (AG.TO), Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO.TO), Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Aya Gold & Silver (AYA.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO), Equinox (EQX.TO), and Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), with gains ranging from 4% to 7%.In the Industrials index, Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) surged 5.8%, while Stantec Inc (STN.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO), Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO), and CAE Inc (CAE.TO) appreciated between 2.3% and 4%.Utilities stocks also performed well, with Brookfield Infra Partners (BIP.UN.TO), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP.UN.TO), Superior Plus Corp (SPB.TO), and Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) rising by 1.5% to 3%.The financial sector saw Onex Corp (ONEX.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.TO) posting gains of 2.5% to 2.7%. Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) also showed notable increases.Healthcare stocks Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Sienna Senior Living Inc (SIA.TO) advanced by 4.5% and 1.1%, respectively.On the economic front, Statistics Canada reported a trade deficit of CAD 1,926.90 million in May. Exports fell by 2.6% to CAD 62.4 billion from CAD 64.1 billion in the previous month, while imports decreased by 1.6% to CAD 64.4 billion from CAD 65.4 billion in April.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com