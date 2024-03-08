In the latest economic update from Canada, the unemployment rate for February 2024 has inched up slightly to 5.8% from January’s rate of 5.7%. The data, recently released on March 8, 2024, indicates a small increase in unemployment within a one-month period.While the increase is modest, it underscores the ongoing challenges within the labor market. Economists will be closely monitoring future trends in the Canadian job market to assess the impact on the overall economy and gauge the effectiveness of any potential policy responses that may be implemented to address the current conditions. With global economic uncertainties persisting, tracking key indicators like the unemployment rate will be crucial for understanding the trajectory of Canada’s economic recovery.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com