Candel Therapeutics Inc. (CADL) announced promising overall survival results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of CAN-2409, a multimodal biological immunotherapy, in combination with valacyclovir (a prodrug), and the standard immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy in patients with Stage III/IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have not adequately responded to ICI (anti-PD-(L)1) treatment.The findings will be presented at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting in Chicago, from May 31 to June 4, 2024.On Thursday, CADL's stock closed at $10.69, marking an increase of $0.11 or 1.04%. In after-hours trading, the stock surged further by $3.97 or 37.14%.The company reported a median overall survival of 20.6 months following two administrations of CAN-2409 plus valacyclovir in NSCLC patients with progressive disease despite ICI therapy. This compares favorably to the median overall survival of 11.6 months typically seen with standard docetaxel-based chemotherapy in a similar patient population.Additionally, CAN-2409 treatment activated the systemic immune response, demonstrated by increased circulating cytotoxic and memory T cells, correlating with extended survival. The therapy also showed a beneficial effect on both treated and untreated tumors (abscopal response).As of the data cut-off date, CAN-2409 displayed a favorable safety and tolerability profile in NSCLC patients.Previously, the FDA had granted Fast Track Designation to CAN-2409 for NSCLC and pancreatic cancer, along with orphan drug designation for pancreatic cancer.