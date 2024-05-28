Canon and Heidelberger Druckmaschinen have announced a global sales and service collaboration in the realm of inkjet printing, with the objective of enhancing support for commercial printing businesses transitioning to hybrid offset/digital production systems.Heidelberger disclosed plans to expand its technology portfolio by launching a proprietary inkjet product line that will include the newly unveiled Canon B2 sheetfed inkjet press and the well-established B3 sheetfed inkjet press. Both presses will be integrated into the HEIDELBERG Prinect workflow, with service and Saphira Ink being provided by HEIDELBERG.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com