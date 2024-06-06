Canopy Growth (WEED.TO, CGC) has announced the establishment of an at-the-market (ATM) equity program that permits the company to issue and sell up to $250 million worth of common shares directly from its treasury. This will be conducted through concurrent public offerings in the United States and Canada. The company specified that any common shares sold under this ATM program will be transacted directly on the Nasdaq or the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), or through any other available trading platforms in the U.S. or Canada.The net proceeds from the ATM program, if realized, will be allocated towards investments in businesses, potential future acquisitions, as well as working capital and general corporate purposes. This may also include the repayment of existing debt.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com