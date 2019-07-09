Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Capital Economics: Malaysia To Cut Interest Rates Soon

Capital Economics: Malaysia To Cut Interest Rates Soon

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Malaysia’s central bank is likely to cut interest rates further soon as growth is set to slow in the second half of the year, Capital Economics said Tuesday.

The Bank Negara Malaysia left its key interest rate unchanged at 3 percent on Tuesday, in line with economists’ expectations, after slashing it by a quarter-point in May due to several downside risks.

The reduction in May was the first cut since July 2016. The bank had hiked the rate by 25 basis points in January 2018.

The bank has kept the door open to further easing given the poor outlook for the economy and the weaker outlook for exports due to a slowing global economy, Capital Economics economist Gareth Leather said.

The economist also expects revenues from the oil sector to drop as commodity prices are likely to decline further over the coming year.

Capital Economics expects Malaysia’s economic growth to slow to just 4 percent this year from 4.7 percent in 2018.

The BNM left the growth forecast for this year unchanged at 4.3-4.8 percent, while stressing that downside risks to the economy are rising.

Meanwhile, inflation is expected to pick up in coming months as the dampening effect of last year’s GST reduction fades. However, price growth is forecast to remain modest around 1 percent in the second half of the year, Leather said.

“We are sticking with our forecast that interest rates will be cut by a further 25bp later this year, most likely at the BNM’s next meeting in September,” the economist said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.