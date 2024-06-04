Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) announced on Tuesday the positive three-year results from its ongoing HOPE-2 open-label, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled extension study involving CAP-1002 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.The biotechnology firm reported that CAP-1002 has consistently demonstrated a well-tolerated safety profile over the course of the study. There was a statistically significant reduction in the decline of Performance of the Upper Limb (PUL) scores, along with stabilization in Left Ventricular Ejection Fraction (LVEF), in patients treated with CAP-1002, suggesting sustained disease attenuation.The company intends to present these findings at the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy 30th Annual Conference. Results from the Phase 3 HOPE-3 pivotal trial are anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2024.Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a genetic disorder characterized by progressive weakening and chronic inflammation of the skeletal, cardiac, and respiratory muscles, with a median mortality age of approximately 30 years.As of now, the company’s shares are trading at $5.83, reflecting a 3.37 percent increase from the previous close of $5.64, with a trading volume of 42,596 shares.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com