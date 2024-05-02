In a surprising turn of events, car registration in Spain experienced a significant uptick in April 2024, with a remarkable increase of 23.10%. This positive change comes after a challenging period, as the previous indicator had dropped by -4.70% in March 2024. The data, updated on 02 May 2024, highlights a notable rebound in the automotive sector, indicating a resurgence in consumer confidence and economic activity in the country.The comparison, done on a Year-over-Year basis, demonstrates a stark contrast between the previous and current indicators, showcasing the resilience and adaptability of the Spanish economy. With this encouraging uptrend in car registration, Spain could potentially see a boost in its overall economic performance in the coming months, reflecting a promising outlook for the nation’s financial landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com