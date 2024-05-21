CareCloud, Inc. (CCLD), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, announced on Tuesday the promotion of Crystal Williams to the position of Chief Operating Officer. This move aims to enhance operational efficiency and support the company’s goals for profitability and free cash flow.Williams brings over 20 years of expertise in revenue cycle management (RCM), emphasizing operational streamlining and margin enhancement. Her experience encompasses managing the complexities of RCM, payor and client data analytics, industry regulations, and advanced technologies. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Client Operations at CareCloud.Before joining CareCloud in 2020, Williams was in leadership roles at GE Healthcare, where she earned her Lean certification and led numerous initiatives to optimize efficiencies, improve margins, and boost client revenue.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com