Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) reported an increase in first quarter earnings from the previous year, surpassing Wall Street predictions.The company’s earnings reached $192.3 million, equating to $3.52 per share, a significant rise from last year’s first quarter earnings of $101.7 million, or $1.61 per share.When excluding certain factors, Carlisle Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $180.5 million or $3.72 per share for the period.On average, analysts had anticipated the company to earn $2.82 per share, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. It is worth noting that analysts’ estimates usually disregard special items.The company’s revenue for the quarter marked a 22.1% increase, going from $892.6 million last year to $1.09 billion.In summary, Carlisle Companies Inc.’s financial performance for the first quarter, based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), is as follows:- Earnings (Q1): $192.3 million, up from $101.7 million the previous year.- Earnings per share (Q1): $3.52, up from $1.61 the previous year.- Revenue (Q1): $1.09 billion, up from $892.6 million the previous year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com