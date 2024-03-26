Carnival Corp. & Plc revealed on Tuesday that it has come to an agreement with the Meyer Werft shipyard to manufacture a fifth Excel-class cruise ship for Carnival Cruise Line. This ship is set for completion and delivery in 2028.With this new addition, the corporation’s fleet will include 11 Excel-class ships across all its brands. The Carnival Cruise Line will be operating five of these vessels.The new cruise ship will be a sizable one, with a weight of 180,000 tons. The ship will be fueled by liquefied natural gas and it will have the capacity to accommodate more than 6,400 passengers and 1,800 crew members.The company mentioned that the contract for the construction of the ship is subject to its successful financing, which they expect to finalize later this year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com