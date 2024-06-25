Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL, CCL.L, CUK) announced a net income of $92 million, or $0.07 per share, for the second quarter. This marks a significant turnaround from the $407 million loss, or $0.32 per share, reported in the same period last year. The adjusted net income was $134 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to a $395 million loss, or $0.31 per share, in the previous year. Analysts, as surveyed by Thomson Reuters, had predicted a loss of $0.02 per share for the quarter. It is important to note that analysts’ estimates typically exclude special items.The company’s second quarter revenues rose to $5.78 billion, up from $4.91 billion the previous year. This figure surpassed the average analyst estimate of $5.68 billion.Looking ahead to 2024, Carnival Corporation expects an adjusted EBITDA of approximately $5.83 billion, reflecting a nearly 40% increase compared to 2023 and exceeding March guidance by about $200 million. The adjusted net income is projected to reach approximately $1.55 billion, bettering March guidance by around $275 million. The adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be approximately $1.18.For the third quarter of 2024, the company projects an adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.66 billion, indicating a 20% increase compared to the third quarter of 2023. The adjusted net income is expected to be around $1.58 billion, a 35% rise compared to the same quarter in 2023. The estimated adjusted earnings per share for this period are approximately $1.15.Carnival Corporation also noted that it continues to experience strong booking momentum, driven by record booking volumes for 2025 sailings.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com