French supermarket chain Carrefour has announced its first-quarter revenues, inclusive of VAT, went up by 13.5% on a comparable basis, hitting a pre-IAS 29 total of 22.156 billion euros, registering a growth of 12.1% at steady currency rates. The hike includes a negative petrol effect of -2.3% and a calendar impact of +1.4%, predominately associated with the leap year and the scheduling of Easter in the first quarter.Following an adverse exchange rate effect of -11.8%, largely due to the depreciation of the Argentinian Peso, overall revenue growth at present currency rates was +0.4%. The effect of IAS 29 integration was an additional 75 million euros.Carrefour has reaffirmed its financial objectives for 2024: Growth in EBITDA and routine operating income, along with net free cash flow will align with the projections of the Carrefour 2026 strategic plan.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com