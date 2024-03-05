Carrier Global Corporation has officially decided to sell its Industrial Fire Department to Sentinel Capital Partners. The company has valued this deal at $1.425 billion. Financial projections suggest that Carrier will generate net proceeds exceeding $1.1 billion from this transaction and the funds will primarily be dedicated to reducing the company’s debt. The conclusion of this agreement is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2024.In his comment on the matter, Carrier’s CEO, David Gitlin, portrayed the deal as a crucial step forward in the company’s transformation. He asserted that this move will help it evolve into an enterprise with sharper focus and higher growth potential. He further linked this agreement to the company’s long-term goal to dominate the global market with intelligent climate and energy solutions.On another note, Carrier brought attention to its ongoing preparations for the final phase of its four-part business exit plan – selling its commercial and residential fire businesses.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com