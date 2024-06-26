Carvana (CVNA) has announced the extension of its same-day vehicle delivery service to select residents in the greater Richmond, Virginia area. Originally launched in Arizona, this service is supported by Carvana’s proprietary logistics network and extensive infrastructure.Residents in the Richmond area can now receive their vehicles on the same day they place an order via Carvana.com. Additionally, select customers looking to sell their current vehicles to Carvana can also take advantage of same-day drop-off, the company stated.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com