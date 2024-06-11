Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) announced a notable increase in its fourth-quarter earnings, surpassing both last year’s figures and Wall Street expectations.The company reported net income of $87.0 million, or $2.34 per share, up from $56.1 million, or $1.49 per share, in the same quarter of the previous year.According to data from Thomson Reuters, analysts had anticipated earnings of $1.72 per share, typically excluding any special items.Revenue for the quarter saw an 8.1% increase, climbing to $3.60 billion from $3.33 billion a year ago.Summary of Casey’s General Stores Inc. (GAAP) Fourth-Quarter Performance:- Net Income: $87.0 million, compared to $56.1 million last year- Earnings Per Share (EPS): $2.34, up from $1.49 last year- Revenue: $3.60 billion, an increase from $3.33 billion last yearThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com