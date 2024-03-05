CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares were experiencing a surge of over 49 percent in NASDAQ’s pre-market activity. This increase came after the biopharmaceutical enterprise revealed positive initial Phase 1 data for BI-1206 (Anti-FcyRIIB antibody). The drug was used on patients who were undergoing a relapse, were resistant or had refractory indolent Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (iNHL).CASI, alongside Sweden’s BioInvent International AB, unveiled preliminary efficacy data for a combination of BI-1206 and rituximab in treating patients with R/R iNHL. This was part of their continuing development program in China.BI-1206, a groundbreaking fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that targets Fc?RIIB, is being assessed along with rituximab on patients suffering from R/R iNHL. The Phase 1 project aims to evaluate the safety, clinical activity, and pharmacological properties of BI-1206, which is administered via an intravenous infusion.The initial dose-escalation study of Phase 1 presented promising signs of clinical efficacy, with four partial responses and one complete response noted out of eight patients. This outcome aligned with the clinical data previously reported by BioInvent.CASI’s CEO, Wei-Wu He, stated that the initial data from BI-1206 suggested a promising response for patients suffering from hard-to-treat diseases. He further added that these results reflected robust and lasting responses even at lower dose levels and could potentially validate BI-1206 as a future treatment option.In NASDAQ’s pre-market activity, CASI Pharma’s shares catapulted around 49 percent to trade at $7.52 per share. Meanwhile, in Stockholm, BioInvent shares rose 1.09% to trade at 16.74 Swedish Krona.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com