The French retail giant Casino Guichard Perrachon SA, commonly known as Casino Group, announced on Friday that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Auchan Retail France and Rocca regarding the sale of its Corsican subsidiary, Codim 2.Codim 2 operates a total of 4 hypermarkets, 9 supermarkets, 3 cash-and-carry stores, and 2 drive-through locations in Corsica. In 2023, the subsidiary recorded a turnover of 332 million euros, excluding taxes.Casino Group emphasized its commitment to conducting these discussions with the best interests of Codim 2, its employees, and local partners in mind.Should the deal be finalized successfully, all activities, employees, and support functions of Codim 2 would be transferred and operated under the Auchan brand.The company also noted its intention to present the proposed sale to the relevant employee representative bodies and the competent competition authorities for review.