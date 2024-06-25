Castrol, a leading provider of automotive lubricants and a subsidiary of BP Plc., announced on Tuesday an investment of up to $50 million in Gogoro Inc., a Taiwanese company specializing in battery-swapping refueling platforms. The investment will be executed in two tranches: the first tranche involves an initial $25 million investment by Castrol Holdings, an affiliate of Castrol, for Gogoro shares, followed by a second investment of $25 million in the form of convertible notes.The initial $25 million investment will result in Castrol acquiring approximately 5.72% of Gogoro’s shares.Michelle Jou, CEO of Castrol, stated: “Our investment in Gogoro is a strategic step toward diversifying our portfolio, staying relevant to our customers, and embracing new opportunities to future-proof our iconic 125-year-old brand, therefore creating additional value for our shareholders.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com