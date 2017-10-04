The tensions in Catalonia, Spain’s northeastern region, are mounting. The main players in the conflict are aggravating the situation and not backing down. King Felipe VI, made a televised and closely watched speech on Tuesday. The head of state missed an opportunity to calm things down and unite the country. He did not mention the […] The post Catalan crisis: King’s speech and Catalan President’s interview raise tensions appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Catalan crisis: King’s speech and Catalan President’s interview raise tensions - October 4, 2017
- EUR/USD: Correction Is ‘Understandable’; What’s Next? – BTMU - October 4, 2017
- Brexit negotiations are going nowhere – GBP to extend falls? - October 3, 2017