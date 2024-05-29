Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) announced on Wednesday that its shareholders overwhelmingly approved the acquisition by Novo Holdings A/S at $63.50 per share in cash. The Special Meeting of Stockholders saw 99.2% of votes cast in favor of the transaction. Catalent expects to file the final results with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 8-K. The transaction is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com