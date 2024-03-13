Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (CPRX) shares are soaring over 3 percent following their recent announcement of the U.S. commercial launch of the drug, Agamree. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved this drug to treat patients aged two years and above who are plagued by Duchenne muscular dystrophy. This disorder is a rare and life-threatening neuromuscular condition. The stocks of Catalyst are currently valued at $16.71, which is a 3.15 percent increase from the prior closing price of $16.20, based on a volume of 275,766 on Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com