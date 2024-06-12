Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) announced on Wednesday an expansion of its share repurchase program by an additional $20 billion. This program, initially launched in 2022, now permits the mining and construction equipment manufacturer to buy back up to $21.8 billion in shares. The company also declared a dividend of $1.41 per share, payable on August 20. As of now, Caterpillar’s stock is trading at $330.53, reflecting a 1.05 percent increase on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com