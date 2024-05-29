Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), the parent company of Cathay Bank, announced that its board has approved a new share repurchase program. This program authorizes the company to buy back up to $125 million worth of its common stock.The prior share repurchase program, also valued at $125 million, was announced on May 26, 2022, and concluded on February 21, 2023. During this period, the company repurchased 2.90 million shares at an average price of $43.14 per share.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com