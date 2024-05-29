### CAVA Group, Inc. Earnings Highlights**Earnings**: CAVA Group, Inc. reported earnings of $14.0 million for the first quarter, a significant improvement compared to a loss of $2.1 million in the same period last year.**Earnings Per Share (EPS)**: The company posted an EPS of $0.12 for Q1, up from a loss of $1.30 per share in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This exceeded analysts’ projections, which estimated an EPS of $0.04.**Revenue**: CAVA Group, Inc. generated revenues of $259.0 million in the first quarter, up from $203.1 million in the same quarter last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com