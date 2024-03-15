CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. reported a net loss of $4.8 million for the fourth quarter, a substantial reduction from the $10.7 million loss in the same quarter the previous year. This net loss, which accounts for fluctuations in the fair value of warrants, primarily stems from the inefficiencies of Hitrans due to a downturn in the raw materials market.On a positive note, the battery business showed a net income of $6.6 million, a substantial improvement from the net loss of $6.4 million in the same period a year earlier.The company’s net revenues stood at $56.2 million, a slight increase of 3.2% compared to $54.5 million the previous year. This upturn is largely tied to the increased revenue from the battery business, which offset a reduction in sales from the underperforming Hitrans.Moreover, net revenues from battery sales saw a significant rise up to $36.8 million, marking a 30.9% hike from the $28.1 million in the same period in the preceding year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com