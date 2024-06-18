CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE), a prominent real estate company, announced on Tuesday the acquisition of Direct Line Global, a company specializing in mission-critical data center infrastructure for technology firms, from Guardian Capital, a private equity firm.The financial specifics of the deal were not disclosed. CBRE anticipates that the acquisition will immediately enhance its core earnings per share.Established in 1997, Direct Line Global offers comprehensive services including design, installation, maintenance, and management for data center owners and operators, primarily within the United States.Following the acquisition, Direct Line Global will be incorporated into CBRE’s Data Centers Solutions division, which is part of the Global Workplace Solutions business segment.The global market for data center support services is currently estimated to be approximately $30 billion and is projected to grow at an annual rate of 16% through 2028.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com