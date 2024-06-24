CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) announced plans on Monday to integrate its Project Management division with its majority-owned subsidiary, Turner & Townsend. Upon completion, CBRE will hold a 70% stake in the merged Turner & Townsend/CBRE Project Management entity, with Turner & Townsend’s partners retaining the remaining 30%.Vincent Clancy, CEO of Turner & Townsend, will head the unified business, reporting to a board comprised of senior executives from both CBRE and Turner & Townsend.The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to regulatory approvals and consultations with employee Works Councils in certain regions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com