CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) has announced the pricing for a secondary offering of its common stock by affiliates of Advent International, L.P. and Oak Hill Capital Partners. The shares are priced at $11.50 each. The total offering comprises 50 million shares of the company's common stock.The closing of this offering is anticipated to occur on or approximately by May 30, 2024.It's important to note that this offering involves shares sold exclusively by the Selling Stockholders, whereby CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will not obtain any proceeds from the sale, as stated in the company's announcement.