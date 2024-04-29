Celltrion USA announced that it has entered into a contract with Express Scripts. This arrangement grants ZYMFENTRA preferred brand access within the Express Scripts National Preferred Formulary network, servicing approximately 21.9 million insured individuals.Express Scripts enables plan participants, such as Health Plans of the Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM), to include ZYMFENTRA or infliximab-dyyb in their formularies.Celltrion’s ZYMFENTRA, the inaugural and singular FDA-approved subcutaneous infliximab, is currently commercially accessible in the U.S.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com