In a move aimed at stimulating economic activity, the Central Bank of Chile announced a reduction in its benchmark interest rate to 5.75% in June 2024. This decision follows a previous rate of 6.00% that had been in place since May 2024. The updated data revealing this adjustment was released on 18 June 2024.The interest rate cut is seen as a strategic effort by the monetary authority to foster growth amidst various economic challenges. By lowering borrowing costs, the central bank aims to encourage lending and investment, thereby supporting the broader economy.Economists and market analysts are closely monitoring the impact of this rate change on inflation, consumer spending, and overall economic performance. As Chile navigates through its fiscal policies, the central bank’s actions will likely play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s economic trajectory in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com