Cerence Inc. has announced the appointment of Daniel Tempesta as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), starting from March 18, 2024. He succeeds Tom Beaudoin, who has occupied the CFO role since May 2022 and had been a member of Cerence's Board of Directors since October 2019.Beaudoin will stay on until April 30, 2024, to facilitate a seamless transition of responsibilities. He will continue to hold his board position at Cerence even after stepping down as CFO.Tempesta is not new to Cerence, given his experience of over 30 years in financial and operational management. He previously served as the CFO at Nuance Communications Inc. He is joining Cerence after an impressive stint of 15 years at Nuance, where his most recent role was of an EVP & CFO, a position he held from July 2015 to December 2023.During his time at Nuance, Tempesta took on several senior finance roles, which included being the chief accounting officer and the senior vice president of finance. Before his time at Nuance, he was the corporate controller and chief accounting officer at Teradyne and also had several positions at PwC.