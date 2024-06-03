Cerillion plc (LSE: CER), a leading provider of billing, charging, and customer management systems to the telecommunications industry, announced a new project on Monday with Virgin Media Ireland, a prominent entertainment cable and broadcast service provider in Ireland.Under this agreement, Cerillion will deploy its integrated Business Support Systems (BSS) and Operations Support Systems (OSS) suite to streamline and automate Virgin Media Ireland’s operations across its broadband and mobile customer segments.Virgin Media Ireland sought to overhaul its operations due to a complex web of outdated systems and identified the need for a robust BSS/OSS partner to drive business transformation and enable new revenue opportunities. Following a comprehensive tender process, Cerillion emerged as the preferred choice, valued for its comprehensive functionality and pre-integrated BSS/OSS modules. The decision was bolstered by Cerillion’s track record and strong references from multi-service Communications Service Providers (CSPs) across Europe.Cerillion highlighted that its BSS/OSS suite, delivered via Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), facilitates rapid deployment with seamless integration and easy maintenance.Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion, remarked, “This project with Virgin Media Ireland not only underscores the exceptional capabilities of the Cerillion team but also reinforces our dedication to providing state-of-the-art BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions that empower businesses. Our success in this highly competitive tender process reflects our commitment to innovation, excellence, and a customer-centric approach. We are thrilled to collaborate with Virgin Media Ireland on this transformative initiative.”In London, Cerillion’s shares were trading at 1,590 pence, reflecting a 3.3 percent increase.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com