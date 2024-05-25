In a recent update from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), aluminium speculative net positions have shown a slight decrease. The current indicator has stopped and reached 1.1K on May 24, 2024, down from the previous 1.3K.This change, though modest, could signal shifting sentiments among traders regarding the future price movements of aluminium. Speculative net positions are closely watched by investors and market analysts as they provide insights into trading behavior and potential future trends.The dip to 1.1K might suggest a tempering of bullish speculations in the aluminium market, possibly influenced by varying factors such as global economic conditions, supply chain issues, and geopolitical developments. Market participants will undoubtedly keep an eye on upcoming data releases and market movements to gauge the broader implications of this shift.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com