The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals that speculative net positions in aluminium have remained unchanged at 2.6K. The most recent update, dated 12 April 2024, shows that there have been no fluctuations in these positions since the previous reporting period, although the specific date of the previous event is not provided in the information available.Aluminium, a widely used industrial metal, plays a crucial role in various sectors like construction, transportation, and packaging. Investors and analysts often monitor CFTC data on speculative positions to gauge market sentiment and potential price movements. With the aluminium net positions holding steady, market participants will continue to watch for any new developments that could impact the metal’s future trajectory.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com